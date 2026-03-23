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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Face Warriors On March 23

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Christie's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Christie recorded seven points in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Christie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Christie

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