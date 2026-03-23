Max Christie And Mavericks Face Warriors On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Christie recorded seven points in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Christie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per game.

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