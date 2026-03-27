Max Christie And Mavericks Play Trail Blazers On March 27
Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 27. Christie's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets on March 25, Christie totaled nine points. Christie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.