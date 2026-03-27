Max Christie And Mavericks Play Trail Blazers On March 27

In his most recent game, a 142-135 loss to the Nuggets on March 25, Christie totaled nine points. Christie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.7 points per game.

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