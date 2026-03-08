Max Christie And Mavericks Face Raptors On March 8

In his last appearance, a 120-100 loss to the Celtics on March 6, Christie totaled 12 points. Christie is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.