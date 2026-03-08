FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Max Christie And Mavericks Face Raptors On March 8

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 8. Christie's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 120-100 loss to the Celtics on March 6, Christie totaled 12 points. Christie is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

