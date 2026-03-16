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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 16

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, March 16. Christie's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Christie totaled nine points and five assists in his last action, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.8 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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