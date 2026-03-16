Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 16

Christie totaled nine points and five assists in his last action, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.8 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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