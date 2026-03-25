Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Nuggets On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Christie posted 15 points and two steals in a 137-131 loss to the Warriors. Christie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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