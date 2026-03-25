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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Nuggets On March 25

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 25. Christie's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Christie posted 15 points and two steals in a 137-131 loss to the Warriors. Christie is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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