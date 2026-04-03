FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Magic On April 3

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Orlando Magic on Friday, April 3. Christie's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-99 loss to the Bucks on March 31, Christie had three points. Christie is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Christie

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News