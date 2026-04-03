Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Magic On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 123-99 loss to the Bucks on March 31, Christie had three points. Christie is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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