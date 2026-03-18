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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 18

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 18. Christie's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Christie tallied 12 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 16. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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