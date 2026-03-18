Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 18

Christie tallied 12 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 16. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

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