Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 10

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Christie's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8, Christie totaled two points. Christie is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, giving up 117.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

