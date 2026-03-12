FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 12

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, March 12. Christie's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10, Christie had six points. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Max Christie

