Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie And Mavericks Face Grizzlies On Feb. 27

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. Christie's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Christie totaled eight points in his most recent game, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26. Christie is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Max Christie

