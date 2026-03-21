Max Christie And Mavericks Face Clippers On March 21

In his last game on March 18, Christie recorded 13 points in a 135-120 loss to the Hawks. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.7 points per contest.

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