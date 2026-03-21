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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Face Clippers On March 21

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 21. Christie's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Christie recorded 13 points in a 135-120 loss to the Hawks. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Christie

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