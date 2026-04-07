Max Christie And Mavericks Square Off Against Clippers On April 7

Christie had eight points and two steals in his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5. Christie is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.