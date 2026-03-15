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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 15

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15. Christie's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13, Christie tallied 12 points. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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