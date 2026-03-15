Max Christie And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 15

In his most recent game, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13, Christie tallied 12 points. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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