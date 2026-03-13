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Max Christie
Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie

Dallas Mavericks SG

Max Christie And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 13

Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. Christie's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Christie put up 13 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Christie is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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