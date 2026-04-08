Matisse Thybulle And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs On April 8

In his most recent action, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6, Thybulle tallied 14 points and five steals. Thybulle is averaging 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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