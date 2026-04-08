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Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers

Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers • #4 SF

Matisse Thybulle And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs On April 8

Matisse Thybulle and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. Thybulle's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6, Thybulle tallied 14 points and five steals. Thybulle is averaging 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matisse Thybulle

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