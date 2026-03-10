FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Warriors On March 10

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. Buzelis' points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buzelis totaled 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8. Buzelis paces his squad in points per game (15.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Matas Buzelis

