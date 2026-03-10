Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Warriors On March 10

Buzelis totaled 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8. Buzelis paces his squad in points per game (15.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.