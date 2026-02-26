FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Trail Blazers On Feb. 26

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Buzelis' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 131-99 loss to the Hornets on Feb. 24, Buzelis put up 32 points and seven rebounds. Buzelis leads his team in points per contest (15.3), and averages 5.4 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Matas Buzelis

