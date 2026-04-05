FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Suns On April 5

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, April 5. Buzelis' points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Buzelis posted 11 points and six rebounds in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Buzelis leads his team in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Suns are conceding 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News