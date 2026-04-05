Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Suns On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Buzelis posted 11 points and six rebounds in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Buzelis leads his team in both points (16.3 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Suns are conceding 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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