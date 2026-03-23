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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Rockets On March 23

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 23. Buzelis' points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Buzelis put up 13 points, three steals and three blocks in his last action, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19. Buzelis is tops on his team in points per game (16.1), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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