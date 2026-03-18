Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Raptors On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Buzelis put up 29 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies. Buzelis leads his team in points per game (16.1), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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