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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Face Raptors On March 18

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 18. Buzelis' points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Buzelis put up 29 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies. Buzelis leads his team in points per game (16.1), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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