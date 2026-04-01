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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Pacers On April 1

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. Buzelis' points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Buzelis put up 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 129-114 loss to the Spurs. Buzelis paces his squad in both points (16.4 per game) and boards (5.7), and averages 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Pacers are allowing 120.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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