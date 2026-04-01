Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Pacers On April 1

In his last game on March 30, Buzelis put up 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 129-114 loss to the Spurs. Buzelis paces his squad in both points (16.4 per game) and boards (5.7), and averages 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Pacers are allowing 120.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

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