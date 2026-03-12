FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Lakers On March 12

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 12. Buzelis' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Buzelis recorded 41 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 130-124 win over the Warriors. Buzelis paces his team in points per game (15.8), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Matas Buzelis

