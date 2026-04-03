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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Knicks On April 3

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 3. Buzelis' points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Buzelis recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 145-126 loss to the Pacers. Buzelis leads his squad in both points (16.4 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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