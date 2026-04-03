Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Knicks On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Buzelis recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 145-126 loss to the Pacers. Buzelis leads his squad in both points (16.4 per game) and boards (5.8), and averages 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.6 points per game.

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