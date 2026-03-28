Matas Buzelis And Bulls Take On Grizzlies On March 28

Buzelis had 15 points and nine rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27. Buzelis leads his team in points per game (16.2), and averages 5.7 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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