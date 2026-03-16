Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

Buzelis totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds in his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13. Buzelis paces his team in points per contest (15.9), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.4 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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