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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 16. Buzelis' points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Buzelis totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds in his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13. Buzelis paces his team in points per contest (15.9), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.4 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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