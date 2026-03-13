Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Clippers On March 13

Buzelis totaled 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 142-130 loss to the Lakers on March 12. Buzelis paces his squad in points per game (15.9), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per game.

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