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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Play Clippers On March 13

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 13. Buzelis' points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Buzelis totaled 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 142-130 loss to the Lakers on March 12. Buzelis paces his squad in points per game (15.9), and averages 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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