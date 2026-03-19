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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. Buzelis' points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Buzelis recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Buzelis is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.2), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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