Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

In his last game on March 18, Buzelis recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Buzelis is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.2), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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