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Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls • #14 SF

Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against 76ers On March 25

Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 25. Buzelis' points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buzelis tallied 23 points in his last action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23. Buzelis is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.2), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.2 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matas Buzelis

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