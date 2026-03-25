Matas Buzelis And Bulls Square Off Against 76ers On March 25

Buzelis tallied 23 points in his last action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23. Buzelis is tops on his squad in points per contest (16.2), and averages 5.6 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.2 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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