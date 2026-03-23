Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Play Warriors On March 23

In his most recent action, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21, Bagley put up 17 points and seven rebounds. Bagley is averaging 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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