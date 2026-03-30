Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30
Marvin Bagley III and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Bagley's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Bagley had 26 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Bagley is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.