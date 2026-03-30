FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30

Marvin Bagley III and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Bagley's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bagley had 26 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Bagley is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marvin Bagley III

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News