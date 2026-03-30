Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30

Bagley had 26 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Bagley is averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.4 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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