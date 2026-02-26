Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Play Kings On Feb. 26

Bagley put up 22 points in his last appearance, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per contest.

