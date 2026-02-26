FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Play Kings On Feb. 26

Marvin Bagley III and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Bagley's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bagley put up 22 points in his last appearance, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Bagley is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Marvin Bagley III

