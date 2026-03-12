Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 12

Bagley totaled seven points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10. Bagley is averaging 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.3 points per game.

