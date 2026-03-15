Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 15

In his last appearance, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13, Bagley had four points. Bagley is averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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