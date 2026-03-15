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Marvin Bagley III
Dallas Mavericks

Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks • #35 PF

Marvin Bagley III And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 15

Marvin Bagley III and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15. Bagley's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13, Bagley had four points. Bagley is averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marvin Bagley III

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