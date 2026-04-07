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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams And Suns Square Off Against Rockets On April 7

Mark Williams and the Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 7. Williams' points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Williams put up 14 points and eight rebounds in a 120-110 win over the Bulls. Williams leads his team in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 11.6 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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