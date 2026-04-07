Mark Williams And Suns Square Off Against Rockets On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Williams put up 14 points and eight rebounds in a 120-110 win over the Bulls. Williams leads his team in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 11.6 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per contest.

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