Mark Williams And Suns Square Off Against Lakers On Feb. 26

Williams tallied two points and two blocks in his most recent action, a 97-81 loss to the Celtics on Feb. 24. Williams is tops on his team in rebounding (8.0 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Lakers are giving up 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.