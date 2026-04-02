Mark Williams And Suns Play Hornets On April 2

In his most recent action, a 114-103 win over the Kings on March 3, Williams put up 10 points and nine rebounds. Williams is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 11.6 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.4 points per game.

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