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Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns • #15 C

Mark Williams And Suns Play Hornets On April 2

Mark Williams and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, April 2. Williams' points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 114-103 win over the Kings on March 3, Williams put up 10 points and nine rebounds. Williams is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.1 per game), and averages 11.6 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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