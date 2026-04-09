Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Warriors On April 9

In his last game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Smart had two points. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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