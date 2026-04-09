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Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Warriors On April 9

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 9. Smart's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21, Smart had two points. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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