Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 10
Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Smart's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Smart tallied five points, four assists and two steals in his last action, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
