Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 10

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 10. Smart's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smart tallied five points, four assists and two steals in his last action, a 110-97 win over the Knicks on March 8. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.5 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Marcus Smart

