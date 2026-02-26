FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Play Suns On Feb. 26

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. Smart's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Smart recorded three points in a 110-109 loss to the Magic. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Marcus Smart

