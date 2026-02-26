Marcus Smart And Lakers Play Suns On Feb. 26

Last time out on Feb. 24, Smart recorded three points in a 110-109 loss to the Magic. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.