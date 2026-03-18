Marcus Smart And Lakers Face Rockets On March 18

Smart tallied 11 points in his last appearance, a 100-92 win over the Rockets on March 16. Smart is averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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