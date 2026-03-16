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Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Face Rockets On March 16

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 16. Smart's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Smart posted 21 points and five steals in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. Smart is averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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