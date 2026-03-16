Marcus Smart And Lakers Face Rockets On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Smart posted 21 points and five steals in a 127-125 win over the Nuggets. Smart is averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 109.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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