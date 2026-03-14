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Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 14. Smart's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10, Smart had eight points and two steals. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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