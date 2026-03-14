Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 14

In his last action, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10, Smart had eight points and two steals. Smart is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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