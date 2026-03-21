Marcus Smart And Lakers Face Magic On March 21

Smart had 13 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 134-126 win over the Heat on March 19. Smart is averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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