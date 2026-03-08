FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Play Knicks On March 8

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 8. Smart's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Smart recorded 11 points in a 128-117 win over the Pacers. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Smart

