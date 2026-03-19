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Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers • #36 PG

Marcus Smart And Lakers Square Off Against Heat On March 19

Marcus Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 19. Smart's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Smart totaled five points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18. Smart is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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