Marcus Sasser And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 19

Sasser totaled nine points and four assists in his last action, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Sasser is averaging 5.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are allowing 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

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