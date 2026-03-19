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Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons

Marcus Sasser

Detroit Pistons • #25 SG

Marcus Sasser And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 19

Marcus Sasser and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 19. Sasser's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasser totaled nine points and four assists in his last action, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Sasser is averaging 5.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are allowing 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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