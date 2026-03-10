Marcus Sasser And Pistons Play Nets On March 10

In his most recent game, a 121-110 loss to the Heat on March 8, Sasser had two points. Sasser is averaging 4.8 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.