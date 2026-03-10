FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons

Marcus Sasser

Detroit Pistons • #25 SG

Marcus Sasser And Pistons Play Nets On March 10

Marcus Sasser and the Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 10. Sasser's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-110 loss to the Heat on March 8, Sasser had two points. Sasser is averaging 4.8 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are giving up 115.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Sasser

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News