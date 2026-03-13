Marcus Sasser And Pistons Play Grizzlies On March 13
Marcus Sasser and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Sasser's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 12, Sasser recorded six points in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Sasser is averaging 5.2 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.3 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.