Marcus Sasser And Pistons Play Grizzlies On March 13

Last time out on March 12, Sasser recorded six points in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Sasser is averaging 5.2 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.3 points per game.

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