Marcus Sasser
Detroit Pistons

Marcus Sasser

Detroit Pistons • #25 SG

Marcus Sasser And Pistons Take On 76ers On March 12

Marcus Sasser and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 12. Sasser's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasser totaled 14 points in his most recent game, a 138-100 win over the Nets on March 10. Sasser is averaging 5.2 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Marcus Sasser

