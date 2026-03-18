Malik Monk And Kings Take On Spurs On March 17

In his last appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Monk had four points. Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per game.

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