Malik Monk And Kings Take On Spurs On March 17
Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 17. Monk's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Monk had four points. Monk is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.